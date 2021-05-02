Menu

Adidas frustrated with Man United after Super League fiasco and sharp decline in shirt sales

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Adidas are growing disgruntled with Manchester United after a downturn in shirt sales, according to the Daily Mail.

With the deal that Man United agreed with Adidas worth in the region of £78M-a-year, as per the Daily Mail, you’d expect that it would be a relationship the club would try to keep healthy.

However, the report claims that Adidas were frustrated with the Red Devils for their failure to brief them on plans for their involvement in the proposed European Super League.

There is now also further discontent, with Adidas wary of Man United’s decline in shirt sales. The Daily Mail claim that shirt sales have fallen 100,000 over the last two years.

MORE: Man United will sell star this summer if £500K-a-week agreement is not reached

Manchester United’s deal with Adidas was agreed back in 2014.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham defender is doubtful for Argentina after suffering a muscle tear in his left leg
Arsenal leading three more Premier League clubs in race to sign midfielder in £30M deal
Carragher tells Manchester United to go for a younger version of current striker in order to win titles: “That’s what the club needs”

It’s not exactly clear why that would be the case.

You could argue it’s as a result of United’s decrease in quality on the field, or it could be as simply as them slacking off in the marketing department. Either way, it needs addressing.

Man United are only able to operate at the top level of the game because of these multi-million pound sponsorship deals that come with being one of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Their deal with Adidas is one of their biggest revenue streams, so discontent from the manufacturer cannot be ignored.

For more Man United news, click here.

More Stories Adidas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.