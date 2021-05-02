Arsenal are growing confident that they can brush aside the competition to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer, according to the Daily Star.

It’s a rarity that the Premier League’s top clubs find themselves in battle over a player competing with a side that has only narrowly steered themselves clear of relegation, but Bissouma is a unique case.

The Mali international has all the necessary attributes to be a superb holding midfielder, with his ability to break up play and get stuck into a tackle, but also has the class to carry the ball and distribute it accurately.

It comes as no great surprise that, according to the Daily Star, Arsenal, Everton, West Ham and Tottenham are all interested in signing the 24-year-old when the transfer window opens this summer.

More surprising is that Arsenal believe they are leading the race. The Daily Star believe that Arsenal are in pole position to sign Bissouma in a deal worth a potential £30M.

Arsenal, though a great club historically, sit 11th in the Premier League at current. You’d have thought that they’d be finding it difficult to attract new signings – but apparently not.

Bissouma would slot into the midfield alongside Thomas Partey, a mouthwatering prospect. We’ll have to wait and see if there’s any truth to these claims.

