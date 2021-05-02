Menu

“Doing nothing” – Arsenal star slammed for “invisible” performance by these angry Gooners

Loads of Arsenal fans are growing impatient with star player and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after another quiet performance this afternoon.

It’s not been the best season from the Gabon international, who is normally such a reliable source of goals and quality.

Aubameyang scored 29 goals in all competitions last season, and 31 the year before that, but he’s on just 14 so far this term with not long left remaining in the campaign.

At times, it’s certainly been the team’s poor style of play that’s hurt Aubameyang, with a good striker needing quality service from his midfielders and wingers.

That’s not always been the case due to the unconvincing form of players like Willian and Nicolas Pepe, but Aubameyang himself just doesn’t look as dangerous as usual.

The 31-year-old is now attracting plenty of anger from fans on Twitter this afternoon after a quiet showing in the first half of today’s match with Newcastle United.

See below for some of the reaction at half time…

