Loads of Arsenal fans are growing impatient with star player and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after another quiet performance this afternoon.

It’s not been the best season from the Gabon international, who is normally such a reliable source of goals and quality.

Aubameyang scored 29 goals in all competitions last season, and 31 the year before that, but he’s on just 14 so far this term with not long left remaining in the campaign.

At times, it’s certainly been the team’s poor style of play that’s hurt Aubameyang, with a good striker needing quality service from his midfielders and wingers.

That’s not always been the case due to the unconvincing form of players like Willian and Nicolas Pepe, but Aubameyang himself just doesn’t look as dangerous as usual.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

The 31-year-old is now attracting plenty of anger from fans on Twitter this afternoon after a quiet showing in the first half of today’s match with Newcastle United.

See below for some of the reaction at half time…

Yet again I see auba doing nothing in 35 minutes off football don’t deserve to start on Thursday — tony (@t_scanes02) May 2, 2021

Once again Auba invisible out there, wtf is going on? #Arsenal — JL From The TL (@I_share90) May 2, 2021

He is our only threat in the attack today. Auba is invisible and Willian too shy and poses no danger — zinka (@zinkaVSOP) May 2, 2021

It'll be nice if Auba got into the game a bit more — Stop the world I wanna get off (@GoonerBeReal) May 2, 2021

Auba doesn’t look fit, I’d wait till we get a 2nd, then take him off — Sami (@AFCSami10) May 2, 2021

What's happening to Aubameyang?

Why's he so lackluster???

Poor movement. So anonymous! — iamhe (@he_is_me) May 2, 2021

Aubameyang is so poor ?????????? — C H I E F ? ?? (@crucifixxobaby) May 2, 2021