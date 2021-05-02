Menu

“Has to play more” – These Arsenal fans single out star for praise after performance in win over Newcastle

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Many Arsenal fans are delighted with Gabriel Martinelli’s performance in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United today.

The Brazilian wonderkid has long been thought of as a big talent at the Emirates Stadium, and it’s only injuries that have really slowed him down in his career so far.

MORE: Man Utd make Arsenal target a top priority

Mikel Arteta has also been a little slow to bring Martinelli back into the fold since his return to fitness, perhaps as he’s a little cautious about overplaying the 19-year-old too soon.

Still, it’s clear loads of Arsenal fans want to see more of Martinelli after his display in today’s win at St James’ Park.

The teenager produced a moment of sublime skill and generally looked one of the most lively of the team’s attacking players, picking up a fine assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well.

Arsenal clearly have a big talent on their hands and it’s surely time for Arteta to make him more of a key player in his side…

