Many Arsenal fans are delighted with Gabriel Martinelli’s performance in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United today.

The Brazilian wonderkid has long been thought of as a big talent at the Emirates Stadium, and it’s only injuries that have really slowed him down in his career so far.

Mikel Arteta has also been a little slow to bring Martinelli back into the fold since his return to fitness, perhaps as he’s a little cautious about overplaying the 19-year-old too soon.

Still, it’s clear loads of Arsenal fans want to see more of Martinelli after his display in today’s win at St James’ Park.

The teenager produced a moment of sublime skill and generally looked one of the most lively of the team’s attacking players, picking up a fine assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well.

Arsenal clearly have a big talent on their hands and it’s surely time for Arteta to make him more of a key player in his side…

Man of the match. ?? pic.twitter.com/8mBg5kelSy — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 2, 2021

Martinelli has to play more, the boys a joke — Ieuan (@Herbieeeeee_x) May 2, 2021

Martinelli is ready to get more minutes, his energy throughout the game was amazing. https://t.co/HEoHAgZ3in — Suhendri (@hendri_gooners) May 2, 2021

Martinelli MOTM today for me, gave Murphy nightmares every time he got the ball, was positive and direct, also worked hard off the ball as he always does, solid game from him and deserves more starts going forward — Bradley??? (@JB___AFC) May 2, 2021

Congrats Arsenal 2-0 vs Newcastle ??Martinelli best Gunners?Mr. Arteta, Please let him play from Start more often?Elneny first goal ? pic.twitter.com/8G0XxhjL2L — Michael Härdstedt (@MHardstedt) May 2, 2021

I just want to see Martinelli on a more consistent basis. Please Arteta. #AFC — jcopping (@JaayCx) May 2, 2021

Martinelli should play more (Obvious tweet of the year!) — Stephen Barrett (@sicksensesteve) May 2, 2021