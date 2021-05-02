Arsenal Football Club is up for sale, despite Stan Kroenke’s insistence that the Gunners will not be sold, according to the Daily Mail.

Before the European Super League concept was ever even discussed, Arsenal fans had their frustrations with the club’s ownership.

While AFTV is not always an accurate reflection of the feeling within the fan base, the continual digs at Stan Kroenke over the years are.

As the Daily Mail report, Spotify billionaire owner Daniel Ek, an Arsenal fan, has revealed his intention to buy Arsenal from Kroenke.

However, the club’s owner has insisted that he has no interest in selling up.

The Daily Mail now report, though, that Arsenal have been up for sale for two years, with a previously interested consortium quoted £1.7bn.

Kroenke is a businessman, so he would never show his hand to potential buyers. By resisting pressure to sell, he’s holding the price high.

He will not allow himself to be coerced into selling Arsenal, but if the Daily Mail have got this right, he may decide to do so, on his own terms.