Video: Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli destroys Newcastle United defender with sublime skill

Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli has shown what a superb talent he is with this lovely piece of skill against Newcastle United today.
Watch the video clip below as the young Brazilian forward totally flummoxes Jacob Murphy with a delightful nutmeg when he looked cornered by his opponent…
Scoop ? @g_martinelli01 pic.twitter.com/e5jpExi8k7
— Pádraig (@afcpadraig) May 2, 2021
Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports
Martinelli has long shown plenty of potential for the Gunners, but he’s had injury problems that have hampered his progress.
This is a reminder of what he’s capable of and fans will hope he can continue to cause nightmares to opposition defenders.