Video: Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli destroys Newcastle United defender with sublime skill

Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli has shown what a superb talent he is with this lovely piece of skill against Newcastle United today.

Watch the video clip below as the young Brazilian forward totally flummoxes Jacob Murphy with a delightful nutmeg when he looked cornered by his opponent…

Martinelli has long shown plenty of potential for the Gunners, but he’s had injury problems that have hampered his progress.

This is a reminder of what he’s capable of and fans will hope he can continue to cause nightmares to opposition defenders.

