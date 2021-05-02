Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued an update on the David Luiz injury situation, and it doesn’t sound like good news.

Watch the video below from Gunners boss Arteta, speaking at his press conference after the 2-0 win over Newcastle this afternoon…

Arteta admitted it wasn’t looking good for Luiz, which could be a big blow for Arsenal at this important stage of the season.

The Brazilian might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he’s an experienced member of the squad who could be important in the Europa League, as well as in Arsenal’s late bid to climb up the Premier League table.