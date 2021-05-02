Menu

“He gives Arsenal something different” – Unsung Gunners hero singled out for praise by pundit

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has received praise from pundit Owen Hargreaves after his performance in the win over Newcastle today.

The Egypt international scored a well-taken opening goal at St James’ Park to help Arsenal to a 2-0 victory, and he’s generally been one of their more improved players this season.

Elneny previously struggled for regular playing time at the Emirates Stadium, and his career with Arsenal looked likely to be over after he went out on loan to Besiktas and also failed to make much of an impression.

Now, however, the 28-year-old is clearly an unsung hero of this Arsenal side, and Hargreaves has talked him up after watching him in action today.

See below for Hargreaves’ comments whilst on punditry duty for BT Sport, as quoted by AFC Stuff on Twitter…

Arsenal fans will be pleased to Elneny getting this recognition and will just hope he can keep up his revival in recent times.

