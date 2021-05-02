Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta shows he’s still got it with great touch during Arsenal-Newcastle clash

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shown he’s still got it with a lovely touch on the sidelines during today’s Premier League win over Newcastle United.

Watch the clip below as Arteta casually cushions down a long ball right into the path of the Newcastle player arriving to take the throw-in…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
(Photos) Manchester United players watching the protests, including a miserable-looking Luke Shaw
Manchester United players left “absolutely furious” after being prevented from talking with protestors
(Photos) Manchester United players leave the Lowry Hotel after Liverpool game is postponed

Arteta is a promising young manager and was also a very decent midfielder for the Gunners, as well as for Everton, during his playing days.

With tekkers like this, some fans might not be so against the idea of seeing him back on the pitch again soon, especially after yet another season of watching Granit Xhaka…

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.