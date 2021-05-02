Video: Mikel Arteta shows he’s still got it with great touch during Arsenal-Newcastle clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shown he’s still got it with a lovely touch on the sidelines during today’s Premier League win over Newcastle United.

Watch the clip below as Arteta casually cushions down a long ball right into the path of the Newcastle player arriving to take the throw-in…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arteta is a promising young manager and was also a very decent midfielder for the Gunners, as well as for Everton, during his playing days.

With tekkers like this, some fans might not be so against the idea of seeing him back on the pitch again soon, especially after yet another season of watching Granit Xhaka…