Video: Aubameyang makes it 2-0 to Arsenal thanks to quality Martinelli assist

Arsenal have scored a second goal away to Newcastle this afternoon, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finishing well from a delightful Gabriel Martinelli cross.

Watch below as the young Brazilian produces a perfect ball into the box for Aubameyang, who also gets a good contact on it to hit the back of the net…

Arsenal should now be in a strong position to go on and win the game, and it’s a boost for Aubameyang to get on the score-sheet after some indifferent form this season.

Many Gooners were criticising the Gabon international’s quiet performance in the first half, but he’s shown his worth with an important goal to give Arsenal breathing space in this game.

