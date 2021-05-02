Video: Gareth Bale makes no mistake with emphatic finish to make it Tottenham 2-0 Sheffield United

Gareth Bale has scored his second of the game for Tottenham against Sheffield United this evening with an emphatic strike from close range.

Watch the goal video below as Bale races through after a fine counter-attacking move by Spurs before making no mistake with a powerful finish to give the opposition goalkeeper no chance…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Even if Bale may be slightly past his peak, it’s been a joy at times to witness the Wales international back in the Premier League during this second spell with Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid.

This is a reminder of what Bale can still do, with few in the game possessing such a thunderous left foot.