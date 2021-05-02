Menu

Video: Gareth Bale scores delightful lob for Tottenham thanks to quality assist from surprise source

Gareth Bale has put Tottenham 1-0 up against Sheffield United today thanks to a delightful lobbed finish.

Almost better than the strike itself, however, was the cheeky chipped pass from Serge Aurier to set it up – not quite what you’d expect from the Spurs right-back!

Bale has had a decent season on loan at Tottenham, and the Wales international showed all his old class and quality with the deft touch to finish this move.

It remains to be seen, however, if he’ll be back in north London for the long run or returning to Spain in the summer.

