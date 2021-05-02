Video: Gareth Bale drills in another brilliant finish to seal his hat-trick for Spurs against Sheffield United

Gareth Bale is on fire for Tottenham right now, with the on-loan Real Madrid forward just hitting a hat-trick against Sheffield United.

Bale scored once in the first half with a neat lob over the onrushing goalkeeper, before firing in an emphatic effort to make it 2-0 in the second half.

Now he’s hit another powerful effort, this time drilling low and hard from just inside the penalty area…

Pictures courtesy of Canal Plus

Some people thought Bale was finished after a difficult end to his time at Real Madrid, but he’s enjoying a real revival with Spurs of late!