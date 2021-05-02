What Marcelo Bielsa said to Leeds United players after defeat to Brighton

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa was reportedly critical of his team’s lack of pressing in their defeat to Brighton.

The Whites were well beaten by the Seagulls, losing 2-0 in yesterday’s Premier League clash thanks to goals from Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck.

According to Leeds Live, Bielsa was not happy with his attacking players’ failure to do more to press the Brighton defence.

Jack Harrison spoke after the game and gave some insight into how Bielsa dealt with the dressing room.

Harrison said: “He (Bielsa) gave a brief overview. He likes to analyse the games in-depth and review it with us.

“He said it was a fair result, we really struggled to press their three centre-backs.

“They made it difficult for us and created more chances than us. He said it was fair enough, I know he’ll be looking back on that and ways to improve, starting on Monday.

“I think we found it pretty difficult to play against their formation. They were very solid defensively and made it very difficult for us.

“Yeah, I think that’s where we struggled today, but credit to them, they were very organised and made it really difficult for us.”