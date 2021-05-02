Menu

Video: Jamie Carragher defends Manchester United fans after protest sees Liverpool game postponed

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has defended the Manchester United fans who staged a huge protest at Old Trafford today.

Thousands of Red Devils supporters turned up outside their stadium, and some even went onto the pitch, as they protested against their owners, the Glazers.

There were clearly some unsavoury scenes from a few bad eggs, but Carragher insists that shouldn’t be the focus…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Carragher believes the United supporters who protested peacefully got the result they wanted, and that he hopes football fans can continue to come together like this following the recent demonstrations against the European Super League.

