Jamie Carragher has advised Manchester United to pursue a “young Cavani” if they can find one in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking to the Sky Sports podcast (via Sportlens), the former Liverpool defender advised the Red Devils to bring in a new centre-half and striker, suggesting that the current options available up top wouldn’t help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer win trophies.

“I think they could maybe improve at centre-back but they need a young Cavani, basically. That’s what the club needs.

“They’ve persisted with Anthony Martial as the striker for a couple of years. He’s a good player, but I don’t think he’s a great player who’ll take them to a Premier League or Champions League title, which is what they need.

“So two players at both ends of the pitch – a centre-back and a centre forward – and then I don’t think they’re that far away.”

Having only scored four times in the Premier League this season, across 22 appearances there is certainly a justification for this argument.

This is further compounded by the fact that Bruno Fernandes currently leads the Manchester-based outfit’s scoring charts (closely followed by Marcus Rashford), evidencing the need for a clinical threat to lead the line.

With Champions League football all but guaranteed at this stage of the season, there’s certainly an element of expectation that the Old Trafford side will strengthen in the upcoming summer window, as they look to close the gap to their neighbours Manchester City.