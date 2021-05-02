Menu

Chelsea met with Real Madrid star’s agent to discuss transfer and contract details during CL first leg

Chelsea reportedly met with the brother and agent of Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos during their recent Champions League semi-final clash in Spain.

The Blues took the opportunity to talk to Rene Ramos and discuss a possible deal for the Madrid captain, with the west London giants supposedly ready to pay him around €12million a year to move to Stamford Bridge, according to Don Balon.

Chelsea could do with strengthening their defence next season, and Ramos remains one of the very best in the business despite his age.

The 35-year-old has been a star player for Real this season and is also a still a fixture in the Spanish national team, so could surely do a job for Chelsea for a year or two.

It remains to be seen if this deal will definitely go through, but this report suggests Chelsea are making progress over a deal.

Sergio Ramos is being strongly linked with Chelsea

Ramos will be a free agent this summer as he nears the end of his contract at the Bernabeu, so could end up being a similar signing to Thiago Silva last summer.

Chelsea could still do with more signings at the back after inconsistent performances from the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma this season.

