Premier League trio keen on signing £30M+ Chelsea attacker this summer

Three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Abraham, who is actually Chelsea’s joint top scorer in the Premier League this campaign, has been completely frozen out by manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German appeared to determine pretty quickly that the Englishman did not suit his style of play, with Abraham having to watch from the sidelines as a result.

With Abraham 23-years-old and in need of regular game-time, it would come as no surprise if the striker pushed to leave this summer.

If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, there would be no shortage of interest in signing him from within the Premier League.

The report claims that Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham are all linked with making a move for Abraham.

His valuation is thought to be north of £30M, which nowadays is a small price to pay for a Premier League proven striker.

