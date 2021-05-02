Menu

"Newcastle fans can shout at me as much as they want…" – Pundit makes bold claim about Steve Bruce

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Former Premier League ace Clinton Morrison has made a pretty big claim about the job Steve Bruce is doing at Newcastle.

The Magpies boss has not been popular with the club’s fans for much of his reign at St James’ Park, but Morrison has launched a strong defence of his old manager.

Morrison believes Bruce is doing a superb job and doesn’t care what kind of response he gets from Newcastle fans as a result.

“I’ve worked with Steve Bruce, and Newcastle fans can shout at me as much as they want, I like him as a man manager,” he said.

“I think he’s brilliant. I think he’s spot on.

“I will get criticised, but the job he’s doing at Newcastle at the moment is superb.

“If you can add two or three, Newcastle won’t be fighting relegation, they’ll be looking up the table.

“I hope Steve Bruce does keep his job, because I feel at the moment he’s doing a really good job.”

