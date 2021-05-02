Menu

Video: Ajax star is very obviously drunk in hilarious interview celebrating title win

Ajax
Posted by

Ajax star David Neres was very obviously drunk in an interview as he celebrates the club’s Eredivisie title victory today.

Watch the clip below as Neres already looks like he’s been drinking pretty heavily, even though the party surely couldn’t even have been going on for that long!

Neres is a fine player and has been one of many to shine in this impressive young Ajax side in recent times.

He’s more than earned the chance to celebrate in style today!

More Stories David Neres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.