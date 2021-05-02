Menu

Liverpool keeping close tabs on forward ahead of potential €40m transfer

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on PSV forward Donyell Malen ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

The Reds are being talked up as big admirers of Malen and can sign him for a tempting asking price of just €40million this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Liverpool are said to be making new attacking players a priority, according to Todo Fichajes, which makes sense after this hugely disappointing campaign.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will even finish in the top four, and it certainly seems like Jurgen Klopp could do with breaking up this squad and revamping it in certain departments.

Malen looks a big prospect and could be an ideal long-term solution for LFC, who surely need more of a goal threat in their front three after the dip in form of both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this season.

Malen has 23 goals in all competitions this season, and, at the age of 22, his best years are surely still ahead of him.

If Liverpool can land the Netherlands international for just €40m it could be an absolute bargain.

