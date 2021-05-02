Boca Juniors and their supporters were dreaming of landing Edinson Cavani this summer, with the 33-year-old’s contract expiring in June.

However, this season has shown that Cavani has plenty of left in the tank as he’s been a vital contributor for Manchester United FC, who find themselves in second place and the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

As Cavani shows, he can still play at an elite level. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, El Matador extending his contract with Manchester United puts the Boca Junior rumors to rest.

Furthermore, Marca reports the astronomical wages that would be way too much for the Argentine side to pay. Then, there’s the competition that Manchester United can offer the Uruguyan striker with playing in the Premier League.

Cavani will earn almost €20-million for the season he signed at Manchester United and will also receive a €2-million bonus for extending his contract. In addition, in 2022, Cavani will have the chance to extend for another year until 2023.

Boca Juniors was hopeful that the love for the club would be enough for Cavani to head home to South America. Still, Manchester United offered a good salary and quality competition that Cavani couldn’t turn down.