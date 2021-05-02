Everton are hoping to defy the odds and convince Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to join them in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Star.

Aguero has scarcely been involved for Man City this term, but popped up with a stellar performance and a goal away at Crystal Palace yesterday afternoon.

His performance, and the subsequent result, put Man City on the verge of winning the Premier League title.

With Aguero already confirmed to be leaving the Etihad this summer, attention will soon turn to deciding who the Argentine’s future employers will be.

As per the Daily Star, Everton are keen to offer him an opportunity to stay in the Premier League.

MORE: Barcelona agree £35M deal in principle with PL club for transfer of Philippe Coutinho

The report claims that the Toffees have joined Chelsea, Leeds United and Barcelona in the race to sign Aguero this summer.

According to the Daily Star, Everton could not afford Aguero’s £240K-a-week wage packet, but would be prepared to offer him a lucrative signing on fee instead.

Whether Aguero would be willing to make the move to Goodison this summer remains to be seen – but you have to admire the club’s ambition.

For more Everton news, click here.