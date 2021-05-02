Kevin Phillips has predicted that Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk will not play in the European Championships for fear of aggravating a long-term injury that has kept him sidelined for much of the season.

The No.4 has returned to straight-line running as good progress continues to be made in his recovery, though it is considered unlikely that a return to domestic action will occur this term.

“Why would you risk that? I understand that he would love to play in the Euros but why would you risk it?” the European Golden Boot winner said.

“It is great to see him back out running but do not rush yourself back from an injury like that. He has not played for a long, long time and the Euros start in just over a month.

“I cannot see him playing at the Euros, not at all. It is great news for Liverpool. The big thing is getting him ready for the start of next season and it looks like he will ready.”

From the Reds’ perspective, Jurgen Klopp will certainly be hoping that the Dutchman chooses to avoid filing out for his country in the upcoming Euros.

Considering how the loss of the 29-year-old has left the club’s title defence in tatters, Liverpool cannot afford to be without their talismanic centre-half for a prolonged period of time stretching into the next campaign.