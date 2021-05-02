Menu

Video: Fan recreates famous Manchester United goal after getting onto the Old Trafford pitch

Today’s protests by Manchester United fans have certainly had an impact, with the Liverpool game having to be called off due to the presence of thousands of supporters at Old Trafford.

But there were some more light-hearted moments too, with this fan doing a pretty good job of recreating one of Man Utd’s most famous goals on the Old Trafford pitch…

That’s surely an attempt at Wayne Rooney’s overhead kick against Manchester City – one of the greatest Premier League goals of all time.

It’s not a easy one to pull off, but this guy did a pretty good job!

