Former FC Barcelona defender Dani Alves wants to compete in 2022 World Cup for Brazil

Despite being 37-years-old, former FC Barcelona Dani Alves shows that age is nothing but a number.

Alves has remained an impactful player on one of Brazil’s most prominent clubs São Paulo FC. Despite his European career being over, Alves still has plans of playing for the Brazil national team.

The Copa América is this summer, and the 37-year-old wants to play for his country. Furthermore, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup occurring next year, Alves intends to participate in that event too for his South American country.

Nonetheless, it will be up to Brazil manager Tite to give him a call. As of now, Alves is not on the preliminary roster for the Copa América or World Cup Qualifying fixtures, but that could change with any possible injuries leading up to the event.

In an interview with The Guardian (via ESPN Brazil), the defender that spent time at various big clubs across Europe spoke about competing at another World Cup.

“The World Cup is a dream that I will not give up on; I will fight to keep myself at a high level and have that last experience in the national team. This is my challenge,” Alves said.

“It is not just a dream. I will compete. Now it’s time to work and build. What motivates me is competition and dreams. As long as I am alive, I will fight for my dreams.”