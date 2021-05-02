Frank Leboeuf has accused Thomas Tuchel of playing Hakim Ziyech in the wrong position, as reported by ESPN FC (via the Mirror).

The former Ajax star has enjoyed a mixed maiden season at Chelsea since making the switch over from the Eredivise, registering only nine goal contributions across all competitions.

“I’m more concerned about Hakim Ziyech. If he plays, why doesn’t he [Tuchel] put him on the right?” the Frenchman said.

“I saw him today very frustrated when he came off after playing like a number ten. I don’t think that’s his real position.

“Tuchel really has to think that Ziyech has to play on the right side. It’s like [Riyad] Mahrez, he’s a copy-cat of Mahrez.

“I don’t see [Pep] Guardiola putting Mahrez in another position than on the right side.”

The Moroccan arrived at Stamford Bridge to much fanfare as part of the London side’s considerable spending spree in the prior summer, which also saw Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell make the switch in big-money moves.

With the 28-year-old being pulled early in the second-half, however, after being played once more in a central midfield role, concerns are steadily mounting over the winger’s future at the club.

Considering Tuchel’s favoured formation (a 3-4-1-2 or 3-4-2-1 primarily), it’s difficult to see Ziyech being played in his preferred position without a stark tactical change from the German.