Pundit expects Manchester City star will opt for Leeds United transfer

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison will want to seal a permanent move to Leeds United in this summer’s transfer window.

That’s the view of former Man City man Steve Howey, who thinks the 24-year-old will feel he’s benefited from the regular playing time at Elland Road.

Harrison has never actually made an appearance for City, though he’s looked impressive during his time at Leeds this term.

The Yorkshire giants will surely want to keep him, and Howey thinks it’s realistic that a permanent deal could happen.

He has impressed me because he’s proved himself and he wasn’t going to get an opportunity at City, but he’s been given a chance at Leeds and fair play to him because he’s done brilliantly,” Howey told the Transfer Tavern.

“He’ll be delighted to sign permanently because he’s been there a couple of seasons and now he’s had that first taste of the Premier League he’ll want more, and not only that but playing week in week out helps massively.”

