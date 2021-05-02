Ian Wright has thrown his weight behind Liverpool for the upcoming meeting between Jurgen Klopp’s men and Manchester United this afternoon.

The former striker suggested that the Red Devils could have one eye on the second-leg of their semi-final meeting with Roma, which may hand the Reds an advantage.

“Even though you’d have to say Manchester United are going to make the Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to win a trophy,” the Arsenal legend told the Kelly and Wrighty Show (via the Metro).

“I think that’s going to be in the forefront of his mind so I’m going with Liverpool. I think it’s vitally important for Liverpool to win the game because they need to get themselves back in the Champions League race.

“It’s good there’s so much on this game because there’s been a few draws recently and sometimes it hasn’t lived up to the hype. I think this one has got the potential to be very good.”

With seven points separating the Merseysiders from the heralded top four spots, the impending fixture at Old Trafford has to be considered a must-win.

That being said, with Klopp yet to come away with all three points in any of his prior visits to the Theatre of Dreams, the club’s hopes of achieving Champions League qualification for the next term may be all but ended in a matter of hours.

Given Liverpool’s struggles up top since the turn of the year and their tendency to concede late in ties, the side will need to rediscover their ruthless edge in Manchester if they are to have any chance of keeping their European hopes alive.