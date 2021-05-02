Video: Inter Milan fans gather to celebrate first title victory in 11 years

Inter Milan fans have gathered to celebrate their club winning the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years.

It’s been a long wait for Inter, and the coronavirus pandemic has meant their supporters haven’t been able to get into the San Siro to see them play for some time now.

See below as Inter fans take to the streets to celebrate their club ending Juventus’ dominance in the Italian top flight…

Già partita la festa dei tifosi nerazzurri in Piazza Duomo pic.twitter.com/2PbrSeE2zp — Calcio e Finanza (@CalcioFinanza) May 2, 2021

Juve had won nine in a row, while AC Milan won one title before that, with Inter’s last victory all the way back in 2009/10, when Jose Mourinho was still in charge and led the Nerazzuri to the treble.

We saw last season that social distancing measures don’t seem like enough to put fans off celebrating momentous results, with the likes of Liverpool and Leeds fans taking to the streets in large numbers when their teams were victorious last year.

At least it’s outdoors and with plenty of masks on display, but it remains to be seen how much longer they’ll be able to celebrate!