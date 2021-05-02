Video: Jadon Sancho’s skills are so good he literally makes his opponent fall over

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is a special talent, and even he couldn’t help sharing this clip of his brilliance in today’s game.

Watch the clip below as Sancho tweeted a short video of his fancy footwork, which led to a Holstein Kiel player actually falling over, perhaps from dizziness…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Germany

Sancho is undoubtedly one of the finest young talents in world football, and he was in fine form today to help Dortmund to a 5-0 victory in the DFB Pokal.

With skills like this, it’s easy to imagine the England international is going to be the subject of plenty more transfer gossip in the weeks and months ahead.