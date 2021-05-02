Manchester United fans may be interested in Paul Merson’s comments regarding the Harry Kane transfer situation ahead of this summer.

The England international has previously been linked with both Man Utd and Man City by The Athletic, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him move to a bigger club soon after years of great individual performances for Tottenham, but with no silverware to show for it.

Kane recently admitted how disappointed he was not to win a trophy this season after a promising start to the campaign.

See below for Kane’s comments, which hardly sound like they’re coming from the happiest player in the world…

? "It's been a disappointing season."

? "I want to be winning the biggest prizes." Harry Kane reflects on #THFC's season so far and reveals his ambitions for the future…?pic.twitter.com/oDKAtWEcPn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2021

Merson certainly thinks Kane’s comments are hinting he wants out, and that it could be taken as a come-and-get-me plea to transfer suitors.

“What I read into that is that he wants to go. It is a come and get me, I thought so,” Merson said on Sky Sports News, as quoted by football.london.

“It’s very rare that the best three centre-forwards in the world in [Erling] Haaland, [Harry] Kane and [Robert] Lewandowski could all be up for sale this summer when there is not a lot of money around from what has happened.

“Tottenham is a big club, a very good club with one of the best stadiums in the world.

“It will be his decision. He has to consider his wife, his mum, his dad, his family, everyone thinks you go ‘I’ll go sign for them and win the league.

“You have to consider everything and it’s a hard decision he has to make. I wouldn’t want that decision.”

United would certainly do well to land a talent like Kane, with the 27-year-old a clear upgrade on players like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in terms of guaranteeing 25-30 goals a season.

