Liverpool line up €50m transfer of classy star they think could be the next David Silva

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 24-year-old has been in superb form in La Liga this season, weighing in with ten goals and seven assists so far, showing that he could be a valuable asset to a bigger club.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool rate Oyarzabal highly and even think he could be the next David Silva – a legendary playmaker who was one of the Premier League’s very finest for many years at Manchester City.

It remains to be seen if we’ll ever see a player quite as good or as influential as Silva was at City in England again, but Oyarzabal certainly looks like he’d add something to Jurgen Klopp’s struggling squad.

It’s been a difficult season for Liverpool, and they look like they could do with more spark in the final third, with Oyarzabal capable of filling a variety of roles.

The Spaniard would likely cost around €50million, and Liverpool look like they should have that kind of money available to them, according to Don Balon.

