Video: Romelu Lukaku takes to the streets to celebrate Inter Milan title victory

Romelu Lukaku is celebrating the first league title of his career after Inter Milan were confirmed as champions of Serie A today.

It’s Inter’s first title in 11 years, ending a long run of Juventus dominance, with Lukaku undoubtedly one of their star players.

Watch below as the Belgium international takes to the streets of Milan in his car waving around an Inter shirt to celebrate the title victory…

Lukaku may have flopped in his time at Manchester United, but he’s shown everyone what he’s capable of with his superb form at the San Siro, and he’s now reaping the rewards as his team take home the title.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!