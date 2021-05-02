The Premier League are still investigating champions-elect Manchester City over potential Financial Fair Play breaches, according to the Daily Mail.

Man City are on course for a season to remember, with Pep Guardiola’s men on the verge of winning the Premier League and progressing to the Champions League final, having already won the Carabao Cup.

However, could all of their good work this campaign be marred by allegations of FFP foul play?

Probably not, because these allegations have existed for some time now, but the Daily Mail last night reported that the Premier League are still investigating the league leaders for wrongdoing.

The Daily Mail report that, while UEFA have concluded their investigations into Man City, with the punishment having been issued (and later significantly reduced), the Premier League’s own investigation remains unsolved.

At current, it’s anyone’s best guess what sort of sanctions they could be given if the Premier League do find them guilty of any wrongdoing, but this has been hanging over City’s head for some time, they’re not going to allow it to spoil the title party.