Man United could be forced into selling star after ten years of service to fund Paul Pogba’s extension

Manchester United could be forced to part ways with David de Gea this summer in order to free up space on the wage bill for Paul Pogba’s contract extension.

That’s according to The Sun, who report that Pogba will demand as much as £500K-a-week to stay at Man United this summer, which would make him one of the highest paid footballers on the planet.

While Man United are one of the richest clubs on the planet, one that makes considerable investments into the squad year after year, they do not have an infinite supply of cash, unfortunately.

To pay a player as much as £500K-a-week, sacrifices need to be made, and if The Sun are to be believed, David de Gea, who has lost his starting spot to Dean Henderson, could be the man to depart.

Dean Henderson is thought to be the long-term solution for Man United in goal.

As per Transfermarkt, de Gea has a contract with the Red Devils until 2023, with an option to extend for a further year. That leaves Man United with bargaining power if they do look to sell him this summer.

The Spaniard is only 30-years-old, which is still young for a goalkeeper, and while his performance level has dipped at times, he’s still one of the best in the business.

Any club would be lucky to have him on their books.

