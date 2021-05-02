Video: The moment Man United fans kicked door down and stormed into Old Trafford

Watch below for the moment Manchester United fans kicked a door down and entered Old Trafford as part of their protest against the Glazers today.

One fan can be seen trying a couple of times to kick a door down, before another comes along with the decisive kick that allows them to gain entry into the stadium…

Thousands turned up at Old Trafford today to demonstrate against the hugely unpopular Glazers, and it led to the game between Man Utd and Liverpool being postponed.

It is not yet clear when the game will be able to go ahead after these scenes we witnessed today.