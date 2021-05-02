Video: Manchester United protestors storm Old Trafford pitch

Manchester United fans have staged a remarkable protest against their owners by storming the Old Trafford pitch this afternoon.

See below for updates from Stan Collymore, with a large number of supporters getting into the ground before today’s big game against Liverpool in the Premier League…

Huge story developing. Man United fans have got into the Old Trafford compound and onto the pitch. pic.twitter.com/8AyLr6Do9x — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 2, 2021

More from Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/79HCwxuup5 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 2, 2021

More from inside Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/WSCLyWfSTl — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 2, 2021

United’s owners, the Glazer family, have long been unpopular with Red Devils fans, the recent European Super League drama has only caused even more anger.

One now has to wonder if the Man Utd vs Liverpool clash can really go ahead this afternoon…