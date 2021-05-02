Menu

Video: Manchester United protestors storm Old Trafford pitch

Manchester United FC
Manchester United fans have staged a remarkable protest against their owners by storming the Old Trafford pitch this afternoon.

See below for updates from Stan Collymore, with a large number of supporters getting into the ground before today’s big game against Liverpool in the Premier League…

United’s owners, the Glazer family, have long been unpopular with Red Devils fans, the recent European Super League drama has only caused even more anger.

One now has to wonder if the Man Utd vs Liverpool clash can really go ahead this afternoon…

  1. Dare Adigun says:
    May 2, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Fans Are likewise important in the running of football,So I love the action taken by fans at old Trafford.

  2. Dare Adigun says:
    May 2, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    That is right from than fans

