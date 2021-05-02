Manchester United players left “absolutely furious” after being prevented from talking with protestors

Manchester United players were supposedly left “absolutely furious” after not being allowed out to speak to protestors today.

The Red Devils were due to take on Liverpool in the Premier League at 4.30pm, but a huge anti-Glazer protest at Old Trafford meant the game couldn’t go ahead.

Apparently, some United players wanted to speak to the fans and try to calm the situation…

It seems the players who wanted to get involved were Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, but the club weren’t having it.

This did not go down well, apparently, and we’ll now just have to see what kind of scenes await United at their next game.