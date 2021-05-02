Menu

(Photos) Manchester United players watching the protests, including a miserable-looking Luke Shaw

Manchester United FC
Pictures have emerged of some Manchester United players watching the fan protests that took place today.

Huge crowds of Red Devils supporters appeared at Old Trafford and at the Lowry Hotel before the game against Liverpool, which was meant to kick off at 4.30pm today, but which ended up getting cancelled…

United players could only watch on at the crazy scenes outside, and Luke Shaw looked particularly upset.

Here’s one theory about why that might be, but we’re not sure we’re having it!

