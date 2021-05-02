Manchester United are set to reject any offers for midfielder Donny van de Beek in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

When van de Beek signed along the dotted line with Man United back in the summer of 2020, expectations were high.

As much as £40M was exchanged to get the deal done, as per The Sun, which was a considerable investment from Man United, in a bid to strengthen their midfield options.

However, van de Beek has been only scarcely involved for Man United this term. His debut campaign at Old Trafford has not panned out quite how he would have pictured it.

Nevertheless, Man United are not prepared to give up on their investment. As per The Sun, they will snub any offers that come their way for him this summer.

In truth, United would be better off hoping that he comes good, because they have little chance of recouping much of the £40M they paid for a player who’s hardly played this season.

van de Beek is still young, he’s undoubtedly talented, and what he needs at this difficult stage of his career is a show of faith. The Sun believe that he will get one.

