Manchester United will sell star this summer if £500K-a-week agreement is not reached

Manchester United will be forced into selling midfielder Paul Pogba this summer if he decides against extending his contract with the club, according to The Sun.

Pogba is coming to the end of the contract that he initially penned with Man United upon his return.

Man United activated their option to extend his deal by one-year last summer, which has prevented him from leaving on a free this time around, but now the ball’s in the player’s court.

With Pogba having a year left on his contract when July comes around, he will be free to negotiate with any interested parties as soon as January 2022.

Man United can ill afford to lose a player as valuable as Pogba without receiving a penny in return. That would represent quite awful business from the club.

Instead, The Sun report that the Red Devils will consider selling Pogba this summer, should he not decide to extend his contract.

The Sun claim that Pogba will demand up to £500K-a-week to stay at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen if anyone at United has any interest in paying him that.

  1. Jacqui Smith says:
    May 2, 2021 at 8:03 am

    Love the way Pogba is playing at the moment, but £500,000 per week for anyone is ridiculous money. The despicable Raiola at work again. Hope United manage to resolve this with the player, whose agent is standing in his way of ever becoming an all-time great, (would that he could see it) by chasing money.

