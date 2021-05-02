Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon in a fixture which could prove pivotal in both the race for the title and the Champions League.

United head into today’s game knowing that defeat would see their rivals Manchester City crowned champions of England.

While City’s coronation is merely a matter of time, Ole Gunner Solskjaer will not want to be the man to facilitate it.

Defeat for Liverpool, on the other hand, would essentially rule them out of the running for the top four.

While it would still be mathematically possible for the Reds to get into the Champions League qualification spots, it’d be left looking highly unlikely.

There’s plenty riding on this fixture for both sides and both managers, which is why they will be keen to have every player available for selection.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the case, with information provided by Physio Room detailing how both sides have their respective problems ahead of the game.

Manchester United

Phil Jones, Knee injury, 0% chance of playing: Jones is a long-term absentee for Man United with a knee injury. Solskjaer is hoping to have him back available before the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Anthony Martial, Knee injury, 0% chance of playing: Martial too has a knee injury and will not be fit to feature in the fixture where he scored his first ever Premier League goal.

Liverpool

Nathaniel Phillips, Muscle injury, 25% chance of playing: Nate Phillips has a chance of featuring in this game, but it’s not thought he will be risked against a strong Man United side.

Jordan Henderson, Groin/Hip/Pelvic Injury, 0% chance of playing: Liverpool’s skipper is still absent, and it remains to be seen if he will play again this season – or even in the European Championships.

Joel Matip, Ankle/Foot injury, 0% chance of playing: Matip, being a centre-back who plays for Liverpool, is obviously ruled out for what remains of the season, such has been their luck this term.

Joe Gomez, Knee injury, 0% chance of playing: Gomez is continuing his recovery from a long-term knee injury. He ought to be targeting a return for the start of next season.

Virgil Van Dijk, Knee injury, 0% chance of playing: We all know the story here. Van Dijk has missed the bulk of the campaign, with this just being another fixture he has to watch from the sidelines.

Divock Orgi, Muscle injury, 0% chance of playing: Details are scarce on the damage done to Origi, but he will be unavailable for selection against Man United this afternoon.

All information provided by Physio Room.