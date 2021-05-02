Menu

Alternative venue being “discussed” after Man United vs Liverpool clash postponed due to protests

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Liverpool might have to play their rescheduled Premier League game at an alternative venue after today’s game was called off due to protestors at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had been due to host their rivals in today’s big game at 4.30pm, but it’s now not clear when the match can go ahead due to thousands of anti-Glazer protestors arriving at Old Trafford before the game.

MORE: Heavy police presence outside Man Utd team hotel

According to Stan Collymore, it’s now seen as unlikely that the teams will be able to play tomorrow, but nothing is quite being ruled out yet.

He adds that playing at a neutral venue is also being discussed, which might help the teams avoid the wrath of Man Utd fans, who were clearly able to gather in very large numbers in Manchester today…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jamie Carragher defends Manchester United fans after protest sees Liverpool game postponed
Manchester United take swipe at anti-Glazer protestors in official statement
Liverpool line up €50m transfer of classy star they think could be the next David Silva

United fans were protesting against the Glazers, who have been unpopular with supporters for years now, with the recent Super League controversy really seeming to fan those flames.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.