Alternative venue being “discussed” after Man United vs Liverpool clash postponed due to protests

Manchester United and Liverpool might have to play their rescheduled Premier League game at an alternative venue after today’s game was called off due to protestors at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had been due to host their rivals in today’s big game at 4.30pm, but it’s now not clear when the match can go ahead due to thousands of anti-Glazer protestors arriving at Old Trafford before the game.

According to Stan Collymore, it’s now seen as unlikely that the teams will be able to play tomorrow, but nothing is quite being ruled out yet.

He adds that playing at a neutral venue is also being discussed, which might help the teams avoid the wrath of Man Utd fans, who were clearly able to gather in very large numbers in Manchester today…

BREAKING Manchester United deciding whether to stay at Lowry or send players home for the night. Staff concerned about not keeping group together. Alternative playing venue discussed. Both clubs feeling tomorrow is "unlikely but will prepare for every eventuality ". — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 2, 2021

United fans were protesting against the Glazers, who have been unpopular with supporters for years now, with the recent Super League controversy really seeming to fan those flames.

