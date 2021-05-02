“I don’t think he’s a big leader” – Roy Keane criticises Man United star despite recent improvement

Manchester United legend Roy Keane says he still has his doubts about Paul Pogba in terms of his leadership on the pitch.

The France international has improved of late, helping Man Utd to some big performances, including against Roma in the Europa League semi-final this week.

Keane is a hard man to please, however, and he still feels that Pogba is not the kind of player or character to help the Red Devils to win major trophies again.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit, as quoted by the Metro, said: “He’s done better the last few games and obviously he did well during the week against Roma – although I thought the standard of that game was really poor.

“Again, I look back and think Man United should be competing in the Champions League but I still don’t think Pogba will drive Man United back to winning championships. I don’t think he’s a big leader, I don’t think he’s that type of character.

“I still think Man United need to go out and get two world-class players and of course it’s easier said than done.”

United fans will probably mostly agree with this after a difficult few years of watching Pogba at Old Trafford, with the former Juventus man never seeming to fully settle.

Still, it’s also a little harsh on the 28-year-old after the strong displays he’s put in recently, with someone like Keane perhaps not giving him enough recognition or credit where it’s due.

