Video: Manchester United fans clash with police as protests at Old Trafford continue

It’s getting harder and harder to see today’s game between Manchester United and Liverpool going ahead.

See below as the protests at Old Trafford this afternoon start to turn ugly, with fans and police clashing outside the stadium…

It seems clear that there is strong anger from Man Utd supporters, who are at Old Trafford in large numbers today to protest against their owners, the Glazer family.

The Glazers have long been hugely unpopular with Red Devils fans, and the anger against them has grown since the recent Super League debacle.

