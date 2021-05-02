Manchester United take swipe at anti-Glazer protestors in official statement

Manchester United have released an official statement following the cancellation of today’s Premier League clash against Liverpool due to huge protests at Old Trafford.

Large numbers of Man Utd fans gathered at the club’s home ground to make it clear they opposed the Glazer ownership, and it resulted in today’s big game not being able to go ahead.

It remains to be seen when the match will be rescheduled for, but for now United have made it clear they’re not happy with the fans who protested at Old Trafford today.

See below for the club’s official statement via Rob Harris…

Man United statement: "Our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today." pic.twitter.com/FkFd1Gtskd — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 2, 2021

United made it clear they felt these protests went too far, suggesting they put fans, staff and police in danger.

These huge protests follow other recent protests from fans of a number of clubs against the hugely unpopular European Super League proposals.

It now seems United are keen to keep that energy going as they try to get the Glazers out of their club.