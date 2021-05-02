Menu

Manchester United take swipe at anti-Glazer protestors in official statement

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have released an official statement following the cancellation of today’s Premier League clash against Liverpool due to huge protests at Old Trafford.

Large numbers of Man Utd fans gathered at the club’s home ground to make it clear they opposed the Glazer ownership, and it resulted in today’s big game not being able to go ahead.

MORE: Man Utd fans sing Solskjaer chant at protest

It remains to be seen when the match will be rescheduled for, but for now United have made it clear they’re not happy with the fans who protested at Old Trafford today.

See below for the club’s official statement via Rob Harris…

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool line up €50m transfer of classy star they think could be the next David Silva
Manchester United vs Liverpool clash to be postponed, claims journalist
Chelsea met with Real Madrid star’s agent to discuss transfer and contract details during CL first leg

United made it clear they felt these protests went too far, suggesting they put fans, staff and police in danger.

These huge protests follow other recent protests from fans of a number of clubs against the hugely unpopular European Super League proposals.

It now seems United are keen to keep that energy going as they try to get the Glazers out of their club.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.