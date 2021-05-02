Manchester United vs Liverpool still expected to go ahead at 4.30pm despite huge protests at Old Trafford

As things stand, the Manchester United vs Liverpool game is still expected to go ahead at 4.30pm despite the huge protests currently taking place at Old Trafford.

Red Devils fans have stormed onto the pitch in large numbers in a protest against the club’s owners following the recent European Super League controversy.

This seems far from ideal for preparations for today’s big game, but the latest from Stan Collymore is that Liverpool are being told to prepare for a 4.30pm kickoff…

BREAKING Liverpool held back at team hotel by GMP but told to prepare for 4:30pm KO as normal. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 2, 2021

It would be a shame to see such an intriguing clash called off or delayed, but at the same time it’s good that fans are making their voices heard with this disruption.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

At the end of the day, nothing is going to change without big action from fans, who did well to force greedy club owners to change their minds about joining the proposed Super League.

It remains to be seen how both clubs will deal with these protestors as we edge closer to kickoff…