Manchester United have reportedly identified three potential replacements for Paul Pogba should the Frenchman depart in the summer window.

The former Juventus star’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in 2022, though the Red Devils are thought to be keen on extending his stay in Manchester.

“The Reds are willing to make the 28-year-old the club’s highest-paid player to keep him at Old Trafford for another four years,” Simon Mullock wrote for the Irish Mirror.

“But they are also prepared to sell the midfielder this summer if the demands of agent Mino Raiola become too prohibitive – or he threatens to run down the final 12 months of his current deal.

“United are already looking at potential replacements for Pogba – and have drawn up a list that includes West Ham’s Declan Rice, Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.”

Given that all three names outlined both perform more defensively-minded duties for their current clubs, it’s difficult to imagine any being considered as genuine replacements for the 28-year-old.

READ MORE: Carragher tells Manchester United to go for a younger version of current striker in order to win titles: “That’s what the club needs”

Real Madrid and a return to Juventus are considered as potential options for the World Cup-winner, however, considering the financial constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unlikely that the clubs in question will be prepared to fork up the £80m fee reportedly desired.