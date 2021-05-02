(Photos) Manchester United players leave the Lowry Hotel after Liverpool game is postponed

Manchester United’s players have been spotted leaving the Lowry Hotel after today’s match with Liverpool ended up being postponed.

Fan protests at Old Trafford prevented the game from going ahead, and it’s not yet clear when it will be rescheduled for.

? Manchester United players and staff leave the Lowry Hotel after the Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/s3RRe5uQfS — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) May 2, 2021

Man Utd players have now clearly left the Lowry, so it remains to be seen what’s next for them and their preparations to take on Liverpool.

Red Devils fans stormed onto the Old Trafford pitch today as a huge protest took place against the club’s unpopular owners, the Glazer family.